Local kids learn about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) at the California National Guard's StarBase Academy.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 15:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|773791
|VIRIN:
|201030-Z-WQ610-007
|Filename:
|DOD_108074806
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3,2,1...Blastoff, by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT