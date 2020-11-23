U.S. Air Force nurses begin orientation at Sanford Health Bismarck

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/773788" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nurses from the U.S. Air Force, mobilized to North Dakota to aid in the Department of Defense's support to the whole-of-America effort to mitigate COVID-19, progress through their initial orientation at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, North Dakota, Nov. 23, 2020. These nurses will work alongside their hospital counterparts to care for patients and provide relief to communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.