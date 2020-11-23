Nurses from the U.S. Air Force, mobilized to North Dakota to aid in the Department of Defense's support to the whole-of-America effort to mitigate COVID-19, progress through their initial orientation at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, North Dakota, Nov. 23, 2020. These nurses will work alongside their hospital counterparts to care for patients and provide relief to communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.
|11.23.2020
|11.23.2020 15:33
|B-Roll
|773788
|201123-A-WX809-960
|DOD_108074800
|00:01:42
|US
|4
|4
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force nurses begin orientation at Sanford Health Bismarck, by MSG Helen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
