Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Air Force nurses begin orientation at Sanford Health Bismarck

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Helen Miller 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    Nurses from the U.S. Air Force, mobilized to North Dakota to aid in the Department of Defense's support to the whole-of-America effort to mitigate COVID-19, progress through their initial orientation at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, North Dakota, Nov. 23, 2020. These nurses will work alongside their hospital counterparts to care for patients and provide relief to communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 15:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773788
    VIRIN: 201123-A-WX809-960
    Filename: DOD_108074800
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force nurses begin orientation at Sanford Health Bismarck, by MSG Helen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARNORTH
    North Dakota
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT