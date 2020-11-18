Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Eielson participates in Arctic Gold 21-1

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 354th Fighter Wing and F-35As assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron participated in Arctic Gold 21-1, a Phase I readiness exercise designed to prepare Airmen for a rapid mobilization.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 13:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773778
    VIRIN: 201118-F-XX992-3001
    Filename: DOD_108074554
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Team Eielson participates in Arctic Gold 21-1, by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eielson AFB
    Arctic Gold 21-1

