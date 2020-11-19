U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Patrick McFall and Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill urge COVID-19 mitigation and safety awareness during Thanksgiving activities.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 19:44
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|773777
|VIRIN:
|201119-A-FN832-126
|Filename:
|DOD_108074553
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Commander's Thanksgiving Safety Message, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT