    Commander's Thanksgiving Safety Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Riley Williams 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Patrick McFall and Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill urge COVID-19 mitigation and safety awareness during Thanksgiving activities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 19:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 773777
    VIRIN: 201119-A-FN832-126
    Filename: DOD_108074553
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander's Thanksgiving Safety Message, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
    COVID-19

