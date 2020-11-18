Airmen from the 354th Fighter Wing participated in Arctic Gold 21-1, a Phase I readiness exercise designed to prepare Airmen for a rapid mobilization.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 13:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773774
|VIRIN:
|201118-F-XX992-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108074542
|Length:
|00:05:57
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Team Eielson participates in Arctic Gold 21-1, by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
