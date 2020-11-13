P-S GAR Honors Veterans: Mitch McDonald

Mitch McDonald, the Knowledge and Information Management section chief at Peterson Air Force Base and a 26-year U.S. Air Force veteran, reflects on his postal career for a video series honoring Veterans Day, 2020. The series, P-S GAR Honors Veterans, highlights the personal stories of Peterson-Schriever Garrison's veteran workforce and celebrates the unique experiences they bring to the United States Space Force.
|11.13.2020
|11.23.2020 14:08
|Series
|773764
|201113-F-BV344-0001
|DOD_108074522
|00:03:08
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|0
|0
|0
