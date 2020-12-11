Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    P-S GAR Honors Veterans: Frank Vigil

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Video by Paul Honnick 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Frank Vigil, the chief of information protection at Schriever Air Force Base and a six-year U.S. Army veteran, reflects on his time as a cook during the Gulf War for a video series honoring Veterans Day, 2020. The series, P-S GAR Honors Veterans, highlights the personal stories of Peterson-Schriever Garrison's veteran workforce and celebrates the unique experiences they bring to the United States Space Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 14:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 773763
    VIRIN: 201112-F-BV344-0001
    Filename: DOD_108074521
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P-S GAR Honors Veterans: Frank Vigil, by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    veteran "gulf war" Schriever "space force"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT