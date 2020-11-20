Soldiers of NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Lithuania, led by the German Army, prepare for multinational exercise Iron Wolf II 2020.
EFP Battlegroup Lithuania is affiliated and subordinate to Lithuania's Iron Wolf Brigade.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 11:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773750
|VIRIN:
|201120-A-TL808-885
|Filename:
|DOD_108074339
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|RUKLA, LT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Preparation for Exercise Iron Wolf, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
