    Preparation for Exercise Iron Wolf

    RUKLA, LITHUANIA

    11.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    HQ Multinational Division North East

    Soldiers of NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Lithuania, led by the German Army, prepare for multinational exercise Iron Wolf II 2020.
    EFP Battlegroup Lithuania is affiliated and subordinate to Lithuania's Iron Wolf Brigade.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 11:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773750
    VIRIN: 201120-A-TL808-885
    Filename: DOD_108074339
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: RUKLA, LT 

    NATO
    eFP
    Lithuania
    Bundeswehr
    Iron Wolf

