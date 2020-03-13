Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Life As A Seabee (Full Documentary, 2020)

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Video by Jonathan Snyder 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Get an inside look at what it takes to work and live as a U.S. Navy Seabee in the field - from the construction equipment, to the combat training, to living and sleeping in the dirt and mud! This documentary gives you an inside look at life in this unique Navy career field.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 10:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773739
    VIRIN: 200313-O-GG306-267
    Filename: DOD_108074192
    Length: 00:13:39
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Seabee
    Construction
    Field Exercise
    NMCB 113

