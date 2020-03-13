Life As A Seabee (Full Documentary, 2020)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Get an inside look at what it takes to work and live as a U.S. Navy Seabee in the field - from the construction equipment, to the combat training, to living and sleeping in the dirt and mud! This documentary gives you an inside look at life in this unique Navy career field.