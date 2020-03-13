Life As A Seabee (Full Documentary, 2020)

Get an inside look at what it takes to work and live as a U.S. Navy Seabee in the field - from the construction equipment, to the combat training, to living and sleeping in the dirt and mud! This documentary gives you an inside look at life in this unique Navy career field.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 10:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773739
|VIRIN:
|200313-O-GG306-267
|Filename:
|DOD_108074192
|Length:
|00:13:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT