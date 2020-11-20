Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pfc. Amber Valentine and the Placido Jaramillo Sisters' Interview

    CAMP GEIGER, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Video by Cpl. Stephanie CoronaMorales 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Pfc. Amber Valentine, Pfc. Vanessa Placido Jaramillo, Pfc. Melissa Placido Jaramillo and Pfc. Maria Placido Jaramillo discusses their experiences during recruit training along side their sisters on School of Infantry East, Camp Geiger, November 20, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 09:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 773731
    VIRIN: 201120-M-GP284-001
    Filename: DOD_108074126
    Length: 00:25:53
    Location: CAMP GEIGER, NC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Sisters
    Boot Camp
    SOI
    MCIEAST
    Camp Geiger
    MCT
    COMMSTRAT

