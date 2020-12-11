Col. Jonathan “Craig” Taylor, command surgeon for U.S. Africa Command, discusses the difference between isolation and quarantine, and how both mental and physical health should be considered when carrying out an isolation period.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 08:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773730
|VIRIN:
|201112-O-CQ961-710
|Filename:
|DOD_108074124
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID Considerations: isolation vs. quarantine, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT