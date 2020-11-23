Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15s land at ADAB Broll

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.23.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Guerrisky 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Broll footage of 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing's F-15E Strike Eagles operating out of the 380th AEW.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 07:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773726
    VIRIN: 201123-F-HJ760-1002
    Filename: DOD_108074049
    Length: 00:07:57
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15s land at ADAB Broll, by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    U.S. Air Forces Central Command
    UAE
    AFCENT
    USAFCENT
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    380 AEW
    ADAB
    Al Dhafra Air Base

