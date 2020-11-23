Broll footage of 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing's F-15E Strike Eagles operating out of the 380th AEW.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 07:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773726
|VIRIN:
|201123-F-HJ760-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108074049
|Length:
|00:07:57
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-15s land at ADAB Broll, by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
