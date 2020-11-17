Brigadier General Win Burkett, Task Force Spartan Deputy Commanding General of Operations, 36th Infantry Division, TXARNG, thanks all the family, fiends and employers back home for there support. Burkett also wished them a Joyous and Happy Holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 10:09
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|773723
|VIRIN:
|201117-A-AY590-017
|Filename:
|DOD_108074045
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|JO
|Hometown:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BG Win Burkett send Holiday Greeting to Families back home., by SSG Mark Scovell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
