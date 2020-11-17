Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BG Win Burkett send Holiday Greeting to Families back home.

    JORDAN

    11.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mark Scovell 

    36th Infantry Division (TXARNG)

    Brigadier General Win Burkett, Task Force Spartan Deputy Commanding General of Operations, 36th Infantry Division, TXARNG, thanks all the family, fiends and employers back home for there support. Burkett also wished them a Joyous and Happy Holiday season.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Task Force Spartan

    TFS

    TXARNG

    Texas

    36th ID

    36th Infantry Division

    Holiday Season

