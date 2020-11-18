U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors, with 94th Fighter Squadron, and U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, conduct flight operations out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 19, 2020. The F-35 Lightning II and the F-22 Raptor, both 5th generation fighter aircraft, represent the pinnacle of advanced fighter attack aircraft capabilities and are strategically forward-postured in the Indo-Pacific to maintain regional peace and security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 06:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773713
|VIRIN:
|201123-M-ST088-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108074000
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lightning and Raptors, by LCpl Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT