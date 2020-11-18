Lightning and Raptors

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors, with 94th Fighter Squadron, and U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, conduct flight operations out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 19, 2020. The F-35 Lightning II and the F-22 Raptor, both 5th generation fighter aircraft, represent the pinnacle of advanced fighter attack aircraft capabilities and are strategically forward-postured in the Indo-Pacific to maintain regional peace and security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)