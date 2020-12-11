Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID Considerations: combating the second wave

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    11.12.2020

    Video by Patrick Loch 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Col. Jonathan “Craig” Taylor, command surgeon for U.S. Africa Command, provides an update on COVID-19 amidst the second wave, how early protective measures (such as Distance, Disinfect and Decision making) still apply, and progress made in treating COVID-19 patients.

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 05:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    U.S. Africa Command
    command surgeon
    COVID-19

