Holiday Shoutout

Lt Colonel Bellamy would like to give a shoutout to his friends and family back home in Greenville, South Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 03:16
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|773694
|VIRIN:
|201112-F-XZ889-073
|Filename:
|DOD_108073938
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|GREENVILLE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
