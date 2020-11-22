Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of Defense nurses arrive in North Dakota

    ND, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Helen Miller 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    Nurses from the U.S. Air Force arrive in North Dakota and proceed through the Department of Defense's Joint Reception, Staging, and Onward Integration process, followed by the North Dakota Department of Health's (NDDoH) in-processing. These nurses will soon arrive at various hospitals throughout North Dakota to support the state's and NDDoH's efforts to combat COVID-19. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2020
    Date Posted: 11.22.2020 23:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773686
    VIRIN: 201122-A-WX809-064
    Filename: DOD_108073874
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: ND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of Defense nurses arrive in North Dakota, by MSG Helen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North Dakota
    U.S. Army North
    COVID-19

