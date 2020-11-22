Department of Defense nurses arrive in North Dakota

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/773686" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nurses from the U.S. Air Force arrive in North Dakota and proceed through the Department of Defense's Joint Reception, Staging, and Onward Integration process, followed by the North Dakota Department of Health's (NDDoH) in-processing. These nurses will soon arrive at various hospitals throughout North Dakota to support the state's and NDDoH's efforts to combat COVID-19. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.