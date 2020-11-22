Department of Defense nurses arrive in North Dakota

Nurses from the U.S. Air Force arrive in North Dakota and proceed through the Department of Defense's Joint Reception, Staging, and Onward Integration process, followed by the North Dakota Department of Health's (NDDoH) in-processing. These nurses will soon arrive at various hospitals throughout North Dakota to support the state's and NDDoH's efforts to combat COVID-19. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.
