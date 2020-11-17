U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kendal Fountain with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, discusses his roles and responsibilities as the MAGTF embarkation chief in Kuwait, Nov. 17, 2020. Marines leverage U.S. Transportation Command assets to move cargo and passengers in support of exercises and operations globally. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Robert Kuehn)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2020 11:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773669
|VIRIN:
|201117-M-NK334-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108073634
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC: Strategic Mobility, by LCpl Robert Kuehn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
