    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: Strategic Mobility

    KUWAIT

    11.17.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Robert Kuehn 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kendal Fountain with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, discusses his roles and responsibilities as the MAGTF embarkation chief in Kuwait, Nov. 17, 2020. Marines leverage U.S. Transportation Command assets to move cargo and passengers in support of exercises and operations globally. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Robert Kuehn)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.22.2020 11:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773669
    VIRIN: 201117-M-NK334-2001
    Filename: DOD_108073634
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KW

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    U.S. Central Command
    MARCENT
    USMC
    USCENTCOM
    Response
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marines
    Crisis Response
    20.2
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC
    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

