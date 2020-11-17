SPMAGTF-CR-CC: Strategic Mobility

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kendal Fountain with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, discusses his roles and responsibilities as the MAGTF embarkation chief in Kuwait, Nov. 17, 2020. Marines leverage U.S. Transportation Command assets to move cargo and passengers in support of exercises and operations globally. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Robert Kuehn)