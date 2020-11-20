Indonesia Platoon Exchange: Ropes and Knots

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and the Indonesian 431st Para Raider Infantry Battalion take turns on the rappelling tower followed by applying their knowledge ropes and knots to utilize one-rope bridges, evacuate simulated casualties using a z-pully, and conduct hasty rappelling during the 2020 Indonesia Platoon Exchange at the 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy on Nov. 19, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)