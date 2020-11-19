Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indonesia Platoon Exchange: Ropes and Knots

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and the Indonesian 431st Para Raider Infantry Battalion learn the basics of ropes and knots during the 2020 Indonesia Platoon Exchange at the 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy on Nov. 19, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.22.2020 04:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773664
    VIRIN: 201119-A-AK380-971
    Filename: DOD_108073603
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indonesia Platoon Exchange: Ropes and Knots, by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    Welcome
    Bronco Brigade
    USARPAC
    Partnership
    Training
    Tropic Lightning
    Strike Hard
    Platoon Exchange
    IPX2020

