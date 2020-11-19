Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and the Indonesian 431st Para Raider Infantry Battalion learn the basics of ropes and knots during the 2020 Indonesia Platoon Exchange at the 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy on Nov. 19, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2020 04:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773664
|VIRIN:
|201119-A-AK380-971
|Filename:
|DOD_108073603
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Indonesia Platoon Exchange: Ropes and Knots, by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT