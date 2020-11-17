Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BG Wynn Burkett Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JORDAN

    11.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mark Scovell 

    36th Infantry Division (TXARNG)

    Brigadier General Wynn Burkett, 36th Infantry Division DCG-O, thanks the families back home for their support and sacrifice as we approach the Holiday season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.21.2020 04:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 773584
    VIRIN: 201117-A-AY590-015
    Filename: DOD_108073350
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: JO
    Hometown: AUSTIN, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BG Wynn Burkett Holiday Message, by SSG Mark Scovell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Task Force Spartan

    OSS

    TFS

    Texas

    36th ID

    36th Infantry Division

    Operation Spartan Shield

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT