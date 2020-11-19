Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pendleton Marines dominate HITT Installation Challenge

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Cpl. Stephen Beard 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines compete during the High Intensity Tactical Training Installation Challenge at Paige Field House on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 19, 2020. The HITT Installation Challenge consisted of three events that tested Marines' strength, endurance, and mindset. The challenge was held to replace the HITT championship held every year to see who is the fittest Marine between the different units across the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 19:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773570
    VIRIN: 201119-M-CA666-1001
    Filename: DOD_108072785
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pendleton Marines dominate HITT Installation Challenge, by Cpl Stephen Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Workout
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Tactical Training
    High intensity
    HITT Competition
    HITT installation competition

