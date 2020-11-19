Pendleton Marines dominate HITT Installation Challenge

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines compete during the High Intensity Tactical Training Installation Challenge at Paige Field House on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 19, 2020. The HITT Installation Challenge consisted of three events that tested Marines' strength, endurance, and mindset. The challenge was held to replace the HITT championship held every year to see who is the fittest Marine between the different units across the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard.)