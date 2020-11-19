U.S. Marines compete during the High Intensity Tactical Training Installation Challenge at Paige Field House on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 19, 2020. The HITT Installation Challenge consisted of three events that tested Marines' strength, endurance, and mindset. The challenge was held to replace the HITT championship held every year to see who is the fittest Marine between the different units across the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Beard.)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 19:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773570
|VIRIN:
|201119-M-CA666-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108072785
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pendleton Marines dominate HITT Installation Challenge, by Cpl Stephen Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT