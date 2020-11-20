Moody Air Force Base receives one of the first rounds of female body armor in the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 17:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773567
|VIRIN:
|201120-F-WE075-960
|Filename:
|DOD_108072686
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Moody AFB receives female body armor, by Amn Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
