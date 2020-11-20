Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Trump Delivers Remarks on Delivering Lower Prescription Drug Prices for All Americans

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency       

    President Trump Delivers Remarks on Delivering Lower Prescription Drug Prices for All Americans.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 16:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 773558
    Filename: DOD_108072535
    Length: 00:21:27
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Trump Delivers Remarks on Delivering Lower Prescription Drug Prices for All Americans, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Donald Trump
    Prescription Drug Prices

