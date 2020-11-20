Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum - The Green Monster

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Episode 3: The Museum of "Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum" introduces the Green Monster. The 3700th Air Force Indoctrination Wing constructed the Green Monster on Nov. 3, 1952. Troops gave the building the nickname, 'Green Monster,' due to its large size and olive drab exterior. By early 1977, the mission of the 'Green Monster' was no longer needed. The Airman Heritage Museum is more than just a building that contains objects frozen in time. It includes a portion of the history and heritage that helped create the organization we identify as the United States Air Force. We have produced "Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum," consisting of six episodes, to focus on its legacy.

    TAGS

    #AwokenMemoirs #heritage #USAF #museummondays
    MUSEUMMONDAYS #greenmonster

