Episode 3: The Museum of "Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum" introduces the Green Monster. The 3700th Air Force Indoctrination Wing constructed the Green Monster on Nov. 3, 1952. Troops gave the building the nickname, 'Green Monster,' due to its large size and olive drab exterior. By early 1977, the mission of the 'Green Monster' was no longer needed. The Airman Heritage Museum is more than just a building that contains objects frozen in time. It includes a portion of the history and heritage that helped create the organization we identify as the United States Air Force. We have produced "Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum," consisting of six episodes, to focus on its legacy.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 15:36
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|773552
|VIRIN:
|201120-F-GY993-244
|Filename:
|DOD_108072430
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum - The Green Monster, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
