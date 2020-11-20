Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum - The Green Monster

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Episode 3: The Museum of "Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum" introduces the Green Monster. The 3700th Air Force Indoctrination Wing constructed the Green Monster on Nov. 3, 1952. Troops gave the building the nickname, 'Green Monster,' due to its large size and olive drab exterior. By early 1977, the mission of the 'Green Monster' was no longer needed. The Airman Heritage Museum is more than just a building that contains objects frozen in time. It includes a portion of the history and heritage that helped create the organization we identify as the United States Air Force. We have produced "Awoken Memoirs; stories of the Airman Heritage Museum," consisting of six episodes, to focus on its legacy.