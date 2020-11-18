Leadership from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, serves Airmen a Thanksgiving dinner to thank them for their hard work., Nov. 18, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Jack Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 15:15
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|773550
|VIRIN:
|201118-F-VC691-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108072397
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wright-Patteron AFB Leadership Serves Thanksgiving Dinner, by A1C Jack Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT