    Wright-Patteron AFB Leadership Serves Thanksgiving Dinner

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jack Gardner 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Leadership from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, serves Airmen a Thanksgiving dinner to thank them for their hard work., Nov. 18, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Jack Gardner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 15:15
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 773550
    VIRIN: 201118-F-VC691-1001
    Filename: DOD_108072397
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wright-Patteron AFB Leadership Serves Thanksgiving Dinner, by A1C Jack Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    USAF
    AFMC
    WPAFB

