Guard Company Marines’ quick thinking and response help save pedestrian’s life (without graphics overlay/music)

On November 7, 2020, Marines with Guard Company responded to an accident at the corner of 9th & I Streets SE, only a few feet from their post. The Marines’ quick thinking and even quicker response allowed D.C. first responders the ability to administer immediate care to the woman and helped to ensure she survived the tragic accident. Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Belko and Cpl. Denny Bohne were among the first Marines on site, and Lt. Leo Ruiz and Firefighter Glenn Hanna with D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Engine 18, were the first responders to the scene. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)