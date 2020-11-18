Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard Company Marines’ quick thinking and response help save pedestrian’s life (without graphics overlay/music)

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tanner Lambert and Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    On November 7, 2020, Marines with Guard Company responded to an accident at the corner of 9th & I Streets SE, only a few feet from their post. The Marines’ quick thinking and even quicker response allowed D.C. first responders the ability to administer immediate care to the woman and helped to ensure she survived the tragic accident. Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Belko and Cpl. Denny Bohne were among the first Marines on site, and Lt. Leo Ruiz and Firefighter Glenn Hanna with D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Engine 18, were the first responders to the scene. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 14:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773548
    VIRIN: 201120-M-UR048-1003
    Filename: DOD_108072371
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard Company Marines’ quick thinking and response help save pedestrian’s life (without graphics overlay/music), by LCpl Tanner Lambert and LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

