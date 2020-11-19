Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic is conducting annual flu vaccines in a drive-thru setting.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 14:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773540
|VIRIN:
|201119-O-QQ208-205
|Filename:
|DOD_108072241
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-roll: Desmond T. Doss Drive-thru Flu Drive, by John Billon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT