    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Exchange Benefits: Veteran's with Disabilities, Purple Heart Recipients, Former POW's and Primary Family Caregivers can now shop in-store at the Main Exchange, Commissary and MWR Resale Facilities. For more information, go to shopmyexchange.com/vets

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 13:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773533
    VIRIN: 112020-D-DO482-0001
    Filename: DOD_108072205
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    This work, Exchange DAV Earned Benefit, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exchange
    Disabilities
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    ShopMyExchange/vets

