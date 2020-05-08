Exchange Benefits: Veteran's with Disabilities, Purple Heart Recipients, Former POW's and Primary Family Caregivers can now shop in-store at the Main Exchange, Commissary and MWR Resale Facilities. For more information, go to shopmyexchange.com/vets
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 13:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773533
|VIRIN:
|112020-D-DO482-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108072205
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exchange DAV Earned Benefit, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
