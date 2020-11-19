116th Security Force base defense training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/773527" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen with the 116th Security Forces Squadron, 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, conduct a base defense training exercise during an operational readiness assessment at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2020. Team JSTARS conducted the large-scale training exercise to demonstrate the unit’s ability to perform force generation, employment, and sustainment missions in a contested, degraded, or operationally-limited environment, while sustaining essential home station missions during and after a deployment of forces. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)