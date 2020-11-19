116th Security Force base defense training

U.S. Airmen with the 116th Security Forces Squadron, 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, conduct a base defense training exercise during an operational readiness assessment at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2020. Team JSTARS conducted the large-scale training exercise to demonstrate the unit’s ability to perform force generation, employment, and sustainment missions in a contested, degraded, or operationally-limited environment, while sustaining essential home station missions during and after a deployment of forces. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 13:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773527
|VIRIN:
|201119-Z-XI378-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108072157
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
