    116th Security Force base defense training

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 116th Security Forces Squadron, 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, conduct a base defense training exercise during an operational readiness assessment at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2020. Team JSTARS conducted the large-scale training exercise to demonstrate the unit’s ability to perform force generation, employment, and sustainment missions in a contested, degraded, or operationally-limited environment, while sustaining essential home station missions during and after a deployment of forces. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 13:34
    WARNER ROBINS, GA, US 

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    CBRNE
    Georgia Air National Guard
    military
    security forces
    readiness
    National Guard
    military police
    116th Air Control Wing
    U.S. Air Force Security Forces
    Team JSTARS

