    Operation Warp Speed Table Top Exercise (60 second)

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Elijah Light 

    Defense.gov         

    Members of the Operation Warp Speed team conduct a simulation exercise at the Operation Warp Speed headquarters in Washington, Nov. 13, 2020. Operation Warp Speed is a joint effort by several U.S. government components and public partnerships to facilitate the development, manufacture and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.

    Video by Elijah Light

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 11:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773517
    VIRIN: 201119-D-CU193-031
    Filename: DOD_108072086
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Vaccine Development
    COVID-19
    warpspeed

