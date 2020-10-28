Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Future Vertical Lift Soldier Touchpoint

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by Patrick Enright 

    Army Futures Command

    A rifle squad from 2-506th Infantry, 3rd Brigade Combat Team Rakkasans, 101st Airborne Division, descended on Bell Flight's Arlington, TX facility on October 28, 2020. The soldiers provided invaluable feedback on the V-280 Valor cabin configuration that will inform Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft requirements from the user perspective. (U.S. Army Video by Mr. Patrick Enright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773514
    VIRIN: 201028-A-ZA585-0001
    Filename: DOD_108072078
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Vertical Lift Soldier Touchpoint, by Patrick Enright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Futures Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT