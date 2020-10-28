A rifle squad from 2-506th Infantry, 3rd Brigade Combat Team Rakkasans, 101st Airborne Division, descended on Bell Flight's Arlington, TX facility on October 28, 2020. The soldiers provided invaluable feedback on the V-280 Valor cabin configuration that will inform Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft requirements from the user perspective. (U.S. Army Video by Mr. Patrick Enright)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 11:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773514
|VIRIN:
|201028-A-ZA585-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108072078
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Future Vertical Lift Soldier Touchpoint, by Patrick Enright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
