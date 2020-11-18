Crew Dragon Spaceship has ties to Wright-Patterson AFB

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NASA and SpaceX launched the Crew Dragon Spaceship on Nov. 15, 2020, and two of the four Astronauts on board recently trained at the Air Force Research Laboratory's centrifuge, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2020. The centrifuge is the only human-rated centrifuge owned by the Department of Defense. Aircrews come here from all over the DoD, as well as from NASA and from allied nations, for aircrew acceleration training as well as research and testing. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)