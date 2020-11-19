Fort McCoy 2020 Thanksgiving meal serving at Noncommissioned Officer Academy dining facility, Part II

This short video shows where dozens of people are being served during the annual Fort McCoy Thanksgiving meal Nov. 19, 2020, at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Dining Facility on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The meal included all the traditional Thanksgiving staples served by "celebrity" servers, including Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, 88th Readiness Division Commanding General and Fort McCoy's senior commander, and Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Brad Stewart, as well as many others. The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center's Food Services Division. The event also was conducted with many COVID-19 safety measures built in. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol. Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 11:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773499
|VIRIN:
|201119-A-OK556-115
|Filename:
|DOD_108072017
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
