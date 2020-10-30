Air Force Reserve C-130H Hercules from the 910th Airlift Wing Youngstown, Ohio conduct training at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich. on Oct 30, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson and Technical Sgt. Jason Boyd)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 10:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773497
|VIRIN:
|201030-Z-GS745-0500
|Filename:
|DOD_108072013
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C-130H aerial training at Alpena, by TSgt Jason Boyd and MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
