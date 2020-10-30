Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130H aerial training at Alpena

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jason Boyd and Master Sgt. Scott Thompson

    Michigan National Guard

    Air Force Reserve C-130H Hercules from the 910th Airlift Wing Youngstown, Ohio conduct training at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich. on Oct 30, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson and Technical Sgt. Jason Boyd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 10:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773497
    VIRIN: 201030-Z-GS745-0500
    Filename: DOD_108072013
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130H aerial training at Alpena, by TSgt Jason Boyd and MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Michigan
    C-130H
    Alpena
    Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center
    Alpena CRTC
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center

