NASA and SpaceX launched the Crew Dragon Spaceship on Nov. 15, 2020, and two of the four Astronauts on board recently trained at the Air Force Research Laboratory's centrifuge, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2020. The centrifuge is the only human-rated centrifuge owned by the Department of Defense. Aircrews come here from all over the DoD, as well as from NASA and from allied nations, for aircrew acceleration training as well as research and testing. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 10:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773483
|VIRIN:
|201118-F-ZJ423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108071903
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Crew Dragon Spaceship has ties to Wright-Patterson AFB, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT