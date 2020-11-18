Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crew Dragon Spaceship has ties to Wright-Patterson AFB

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Ryan Law 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    NASA and SpaceX launched the Crew Dragon Spaceship on Nov. 15, 2020, and two of the four Astronauts on board recently trained at the Air Force Research Laboratory's centrifuge, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2020. The centrifuge is the only human-rated centrifuge owned by the Department of Defense. Aircrews come here from all over the DoD, as well as from NASA and from allied nations, for aircrew acceleration training as well as research and testing. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew Dragon Spaceship has ties to Wright-Patterson AFB, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

