    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Departs Israel

    LOD, ISRAEL

    11.20.2020

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo boards his airplane in Ben Gurion airport at the end of his visit to Israel, on November 20, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 05:28
    Category:
    Video ID: 773455
    VIRIN: 201120-S-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_108071709
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: LOD, IL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Departs Israel, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Israel
    Middle East
    U.S. Secretary of State
    Jerusalem
    Michael Pompeo

