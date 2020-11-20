U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo boards his airplane in Ben Gurion airport at the end of his visit to Israel, on November 20, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 05:28
|Category:
|Video ID:
|773455
|VIRIN:
|201120-S-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108071709
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|LOD, IL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Departs Israel, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
