    U.S. Army Health Center-Vicenza Update

    ITALY

    11.13.2020

    Video by Maria Cavins 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza Commander LTC Joe Matthews provides an overview of the clinic's updates on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Watch to learn more about OB/GYN updates, clinic visitor policy, and flu vaccinations.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 05:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 773453
    VIRIN: 201113-A-UN218-975
    Filename: DOD_108071707
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: IT

    Regional Health Command Europe
    US Army Health Center-Vicenza
    target_news_Europe

