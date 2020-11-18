Monte Carpegna Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Army Paratrooper Cpt. Patrick Decker, assigned to 2nd Battalion (Airborne), 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks Troop Leading Procedures and training at the section level during an exercise in Monte Carpegna Italian training area, Monte Carpegna, Italy, Nov. 18, 2020.

The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.

(U.S. Army Video by Antonio Bedin)