Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Monte Carpegna Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARPEGNA, ITALY

    11.18.2020

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Army Paratrooper Cpt. Patrick Decker, assigned to 2nd Battalion (Airborne), 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks Troop Leading Procedures and training at the section level during an exercise in Monte Carpegna Italian training area, Monte Carpegna, Italy, Nov. 18, 2020.
    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.
    (U.S. Army Video by Antonio Bedin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 04:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 773452
    VIRIN: 201118-A-YG900-0002
    Filename: DOD_108071696
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: CARPEGNA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monte Carpegna Training, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    7thATC
    Covid19
    TrainingDoneRight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT