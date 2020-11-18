Monte Carpegna Training

Sgt. Maj. Alessandro Cavallaro, Italian Army Liaison Officer, talks troop leading procedures small unit tactics at the section level held in Monte Carpegna Italian training area, Monte Carpegna, Italy, Nov. 16, 2020.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.
(U.S. Army Video by Antonio Bedin)
