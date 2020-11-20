Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2ABCT Tactical Operation Center Army-Navy spirit video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    11.20.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael West 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    2ABCT Tactical Operation Center Army-Navy Spirit video

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 02:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 773448
    VIRIN: 201120-A-CE061-954
    Filename: DOD_108071646
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ABCT Tactical Operation Center Army-Navy spirit video, by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    ARMYNAVY2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT