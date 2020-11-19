U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors, with 94th Fighter Squadron, and U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, conduct flight operations out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 19, 2020. The F-35 Lightning II and the F-22 Raptor, both 5th generation fighter aircraft, represent the pinnacle of advanced fighter attack aircraft capabilities and are strategically forward-postured in the Indo-Pacific to maintain regional peace and security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 02:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773446
|VIRIN:
|201119-M-ST088-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108071615
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Raptors & Lightning, by LCpl Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS
