    Raptors & Lightning

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.19.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors, with 94th Fighter Squadron, and U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, conduct flight operations out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 19, 2020. The F-35 Lightning II and the F-22 Raptor, both 5th generation fighter aircraft, represent the pinnacle of advanced fighter attack aircraft capabilities and are strategically forward-postured in the Indo-Pacific to maintain regional peace and security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 02:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773446
    VIRIN: 201119-M-ST088-1001
    Filename: DOD_108071615
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptors & Lightning, by LCpl Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    F-22
    F-35
    Lightning
    Raptor
    stealth
    USAF
    5th generation
    Jet Fighter
    Westpac21

