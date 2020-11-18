U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Team member and Clarksville, Tennessee native Pvt. 1st Class Houston Russell gives a Thanksgiving greeting.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 01:41
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|773419
|VIRIN:
|201118-A-FC254-061
|Filename:
|DOD_108071562
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Houston Russell Gives a Thanksgiving Greeting, by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT