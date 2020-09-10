Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.09.2020

    Video by Cpl. Carla O 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Sgt. Kenny Bejaran participates in an interview about the digital virtual training environment (DVTE) on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 9th, 2020. The DVTE is a deployable laptop suite that can be used to create virtual battle spaces for a variety of training purposes. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Click and Shoot, by Cpl Carla O, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    5th ANGLICO
    Marines
    training
    DVTE
    IIIMEF
    Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company
    VBS
    virtual battle space
    COVID
    digital virtual training environment

