U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team member Spc. Sagen Maddalena gives a Thanksgiving greeting. Spc. Sagen is a Woodland, California native.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 01:16
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|773415
|VIRIN:
|201110-A-FC254-754
|Filename:
|DOD_108071545
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|WOODLAND, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Spc. Sagen Maddalena Gives a Thanksgiving Greeting, by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
