Coast Guard medevacs injured man 17 miles east of Ft. Lauderdale

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin aircrew medevacs an injured man 17 miles east of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Nov. 18, 2020. Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders received a medevac request from the Carnival Ecstasy reporting a man aboard the motor yacht, Balista, had suffered a leg injury. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 19:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773398
|VIRIN:
|201118-G-G0107-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_108070849
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
