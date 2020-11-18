Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs injured man 17 miles east of Ft. Lauderdale

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin aircrew medevacs an injured man 17 miles east of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Nov. 18, 2020. Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders received a medevac request from the Carnival Ecstasy reporting a man aboard the motor yacht, Balista, had suffered a leg injury. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Medevac
    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    USCG
    MH-65 Dolphin
    helicopter
    Ready
    D7
    Air Station Miami
    District 7
    Sector Miami
    Responsive

