    Pfc. Ashley Valentine Interview

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Pfc. Ashley Valentine discusses her experiences during recruit training along side her sister, Amber Valentine, aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 19:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773397
    VIRIN: 201119-M-GD588-1001
    Filename: DOD_108070848
    Length: 00:12:07
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pfc. Ashley Valentine Interview, by LCpl Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    interview
    sisters
    ashley
    valentine

