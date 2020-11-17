U.S. Army Marksmanship International Rifle Team member 1st Lt. Sarah Beard gives a Thanksgiving greeting. Beard is a Danville, Indiana native and is part of the U.S. Army Reserves and World Class Athlete Program.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 17:11
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|773387
|VIRIN:
|201117-A-FC254-637
|Filename:
|DOD_108070750
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|DANVILLE, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Lt. Sarah Beard Gives a Thanksgiving Greeting, by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT