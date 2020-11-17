Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Lt. Sarah Beard Gives a Thanksgiving Greeting

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class JaJuan Broadnax 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Marksmanship International Rifle Team member 1st Lt. Sarah Beard gives a Thanksgiving greeting. Beard is a Danville, Indiana native and is part of the U.S. Army Reserves and World Class Athlete Program.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 17:11
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 773387
    VIRIN: 201117-A-FC254-637
    Filename: DOD_108070750
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Hometown: DANVILLE, IN, US

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    U.S. Army Reserves
    Marksmanship
    World Class Athlete Program
    Home of Champions
    Small Bore

