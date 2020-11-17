Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lecture Series: The American Electoral Process

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Marisol Rivera 

    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

    Dr. Craig Swanson from Marine Corps University will be giving a lecture on the American Electoral Process.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 16:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773375
    VIRIN: 201117-D-YO390-863
    Filename: DOD_108070551
    Length: 01:03:11
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lecture Series: The American Electoral Process, by Marisol Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Henderson Hall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT