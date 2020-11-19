Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS New River sends well wishes

    MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Cpl. Ginnie Lee 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Curtis Ebitz, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station New River, wishes Christopher Grainger, a speedy recovery on MCAS New River, North Carolina, Nov. 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Ginnie Lee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 15:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773348
    VIRIN: 201119-M-CO135-1001
    Filename: DOD_108070474
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS New River sends well wishes, by Cpl Ginnie Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aviation
    MCAS New River

