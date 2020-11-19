U.S. Marine Corps Col. Curtis Ebitz, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station New River, wishes Christopher Grainger, a speedy recovery on MCAS New River, North Carolina, Nov. 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Ginnie Lee)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 15:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773348
|VIRIN:
|201119-M-CO135-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108070474
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS New River sends well wishes, by Cpl Ginnie Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
